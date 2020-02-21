NSW inmate caught after hospital escape

A NSW prison inmate has been caught after he escaped from a Newcastle hospital while under the guard of Corrective Services officers.

Police say James Tozer was re-arrested at a Kotara shopping centre after 3pm on Thursday following his escape from John Hunter Hospital earlier in the day.

The incident had sparked a large-scale search involving local police, the traffic and highway patrol command, the dog unit and air support.

Tozer, 35, was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he is expected to be charged.