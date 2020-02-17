NSW Police were told to do THOUSANDS of strip searches last year to meet bizarre targets

NSW Police were told to carry out more than 200,000 personal searches in 2019 to meet their annual quota.

A document acquired by the NSW Greens found officers performed a staggering 238,923 searches in 2019, which was 2,709 searches short of their 2019 financial year quota of 241,632 searches.

These numbers are similar to their 2018 statistics, when police carried out 238,813 searches, which was 15,541 searches above their quota of 223,272 searches.

The figures include strip searches and frisking, with NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge telling the ABC the figures show police are abusing their powers.

‘These quotas will inevitably lead to the abuse of police powers and what these numbers show is that on hundreds of occasions every day there’s this micro abuse of police powers,’ Mr Shoebridge said.

Mr Shoebridge has been on the receiving end of a police search, captured in dramatic footage being searched before he was arrested outside Kirribilli House after a climate change protest in December.

During the search officers questioned whose wallet Mr Shoebridge had in his pocket, and removed his belt from his trousers.

‘I don’t consent to this,’ Mr Shoebridge said as police conducted their search.

‘I actually complied with the directions and they still arrested me and now they’re searching me and heaven knows if they’re going to strip search me.’

President of the NSW Council of Civil Liberties Nicholas Cowdery said: ‘It’s of great concern that police are arbitrarily interfering with people even when they don’t have a proper basis for exercising those coercive powers.’

NSW Police said officers must have ‘reasonable suspicion’ to conduct a search.

‘Any time a police officer executes their search powers, they must hold a reasonable suspicion as required by LEPRA,’ the statement reads.

‘A search cannot be conducted if this criteria is not met.’