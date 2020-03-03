NSW south coast motel charges customer extra $50 for leaving a bad review and threatens legal action

The manager of a small motel on the bushfire-ravaged south coast of New South Wales charged a guest an additional $50 fee after she left a negative review online.

Sharon Graham claims she was asked by travel website Booking.com to review Mollymook Ocean View Motel after she spent two nights there last week.

She rated the accommodation 6/10 and acknowledged the room was ‘quite nice and served its purpose’ but ‘quite noisy’ and was not cleaned during her stay.

In response, the manager of the business sent her an updated invoice for her stay – adding an additional $50 surcharge for her ‘false review’.

‘Social media Bookings fake review,’ the description of the bill read.

‘Will be refunded if you remove within 24 hours, if not it will go toward legal proceedings,’ the invoice read.

Ms Graham contacted the booking agent, her bank and police after the incident, she claimed.

The new invoice also included a $10 discount for opting out of housekeeping services, but Ms Graham believes this was also in response to her review.

‘She didn’t actually deduct $10 for no housekeeping,’ she said. ‘The first invoice didn’t even mention that. It was only because I put in the review that she didn’t do any housekeeping.’

She described the entire ordeal as ‘laughable’ but said the motel manager had ‘messed with the wrong person’.

Ms Graham finally received a third bill which included a further $50 fee for administrative paperwork.

The bank has frozen her credit card to stop the payment from processing, she claimed.

But Ms Graham said it isn’t ideal that she now has to go to the effort of replacing her cards because of the additional fees.

A constable at her local police station ‘rang her [the manager]and explained that what she was doing was against the law, but she hung up on him,’ Ms Graham said.

She has been advised to contact a solicitor and is considering taking her complaint to consumer affairs.

Former guests rallied behind Ms Graham, with some claiming they had a similar experience at the motel.

In reviews posted online, multiple people reported unauthorised charges coming out of their account after they left.

‘I had been charged $50 extra for no reasons when called later he made false excuses. Will never stay there again,’ one former guest wrote online.

Another said: ‘When I called and asked why I have been charged extra $50, he reacted aggressively and said it’s Australia… Then he said we were charged because we broke curtains. I asked which room number and he said he doesn’t know that. I didn’t even finish talking and he just hung up on me.’

Others claimed the motel capitalised on the devastating bushfires by hiking up the cost of rooms as evacuees desperately searched for places to stay, but management denied the claims.

In response to most negative reviews, a representative for the motel refuted every claim guests made.

The replies often included threats to sue the guest for defamation after the negative reviews.

South coast locals begged Ms Graham not to let the experience reflect poorly on the entire town.

After bushfires ravaged the region, which relies on tourism during the summer months in particular, there was a push for Australians to support the community by visiting as it rebuilds.

One man said there are plenty of great venues which would appreciate the support during the difficult period.

‘Please come back. I promise we have some amazing accommodation spots and people that would love your business,’ he wrote.

‘We are really awesome people… great and accommodating.’

Another said: ‘So sorry you had to experience this, our beautiful town is not like that at all.’