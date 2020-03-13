NSW uni to reopen after coronavirus scare

A northern NSW university campus is expected to reopen after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Southern Cross University at Lismore was closed on Wednesday after an internationally-based staff member attended a series of workshops from March 4 to 6 before returning to the Philippines on Saturday.

The man also visited the university’s Gold Coast campus and returned a positive result on March 10.

Vice-chancellor Adam Shoemaker says 45 people are believed to have come into contact or proximity with the man during his time in Australia.

“In conjunction with health authorities, the university has commenced contacting each individual,” Professor Shoemaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is anticipated both campuses will reopen on Thursday.

Prof Shoemaker told AAP necessary protocols would apply in relation to everyone who may have interacted with the staff member.

“The university is being vigilant and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said.

Four new NSW coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, taking the state’s total to 65.

The new patients include three women in their 20s and 30s who recently returned from Italy together.

The fourth, a man in his 70s, is a contact of a resident at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home where two residents have died of the virus.