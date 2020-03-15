NSW woman accused of teen sex abuse

A woman has been refused bail after being charged over the alleged sexual abuse of teenage boys in the NSW Riverina region.

NSW Police in November last year began investigating reports a 15-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by a woman he knew.

During the investigation, detectives discovered information about other boys who had sexual interactions with the woman, police said in a statement on Friday.

Elizabeth Barker, 34, was arrested at Wagga Wagga on Thursday.

She was charged with 11 offences including intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16 years, sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 years, and using a carriage service to send indecent material.

Police allege Barker groomed and sexually abused two boys – both aged 15 – and incited a third boy, 14, to perform a sexual act in the Riverina region between May and November 2019.

The 34-year-old also allegedly sent a 13-year-old boy indecent images and messages.

The matter was briefly mentioned at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Friday where Barker’s bail was refused.

Barker is due back at the same court on March 18.