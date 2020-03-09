NT crash driver charged with DUI, speeding

A driver involved in a fatal crash in the Northern Territory was allegedly under the influence, speeding and unlicensed at the time of the incident.

A 19-year-old male passenger died after the vehicle rolled on the Victoria Highway near Timber Creek on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old woman were ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital.

Police said the driver was arrested at the Royal Darwin Hospital on Friday and charged with six offences, including driving causing death, driving under the influence, driving unlicensed and exceeding the speed limit (16-30km/h).

He is due to face the Darwin Local Court on March 13.