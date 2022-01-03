Nuclear energy and natural gas are not considered green investments in Spain.

According to deputy prime minister, such action would be a step backward.

According to local media, a government official said Sunday that Spain rejects the European Commission’s proposal to classify nuclear power and natural gas as green investments.

According to the Spanish daily La Vanguardia, the government does not consider nuclear energy and natural gas investments to be green or sustainable.

Ribera warned that such action would be a step backwards and send the wrong signals in terms of the European Union’s green transformation goals, reiterating that Spain remains a strong supporter of the green transformation.

She emphasized that while both nuclear energy and natural gas have a role to play in the transformation, they should not be considered “green” when there are other energy sources that do not pose a threat to the environment.

Yolanda Diaz, deputy prime minister and minister of labor and social economy, has asked the European Commission to reconsider the proposal.

“Europe still has the option to reconsider this decision in order to avoid straying from scientific evidence and social demand,” she said.