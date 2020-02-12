Number of active U.S. drilling rigs remains unchanged this week

HOUSTON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The number of active drilling rigs in the United States stayed the same at 790 this week, down by 259 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

These active drilling rigs included 676 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, up by one from the previous week; 111 gas drilling rigs, down by one from the previous week; and three miscellaneous rigs, unchanged from the previous week.

The 790 rigs included 767 land drilling rigs, down by one from the previous week; 23 offshore drilling rigs, up by two, and the only drilling rig for inland waters lost in the week.

Of them, 46 are directional drilling rigs, 711 are horizontal drilling rigs and 33 are vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, the number of drilling rigs increased the most in New Mexico by three, to 112 rigs, while Oklahoma lost the most by three, to 50 rigs. The state of Texas and West Virginia lost one each, to 394 rigs and 14 rigs, respectively.

The number of directional drilling rigs in the country increased by one, down by 12 rigs year on year, while the number of vertical rigs decreased by one, down by 35 rigs year on year. The number of horizontal drilling rigs remained unchanged this week, after an increase of one during the previous week.

By far, the Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico has been the largest source of shale oil production growth in the United States, having become an engine of supply growth outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the past years.