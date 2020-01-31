Number of Bangladesh’s mobile subscribers hit over 165 mln in 2019

DHAKA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The total number of Bangladesh’s mobile phone subscribers hit over 165 million at the end of 2019, with addition of over 8 million new users last year, statistics of the country’s telecom regulator showed Tuesday. According to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the number of subscribers in the country reached 165.572 millon in December 2019.

Bangladesh currently has four mobile companies, three of which are foreign-backed cellphone operators.

The number of subscribers of mobile operators, Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink and Teletalk stood at 76.462 million, 49.004 million, 35.239 million and 4.868 million respectively at the end of last year, the BTRC data showed.

According to statistics of the country’s telecom regulator, the number of Bangladesh’s mobile phone subscribers stood at 156.989 million at the end of December 2018.