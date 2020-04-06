Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti rises to 59

ADDIS ABABA, April 5 (Xinhua) — Djibouti’s Ministry of Health (MoH) disclosed on Sunday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the horn of Africa nation has risen to 59.

These figures were reached after eight more people were confirmed on Sunday to have been infected with COVID-19 virus.

“We conducted medical tests on 252 people in the last 24 hours, with eight people testing positive for COVID-19,” Djiboutian health minister Salah Banoita Tourab said in a press statement

“We declare nine people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized have recovered,” said Tourab.

Djibouti confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

Djibouti, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, hosts a number of foreign military bases and is the main sea outlet for landlocked Ethiopia.