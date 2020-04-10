Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti soars to 121

ADDIS ABABA, April 7 (Xinhua) — The Djibouti Ministry of Health disclosed on Tuesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the horn of Africa nation has soared to 121.

These figures were reached after 31 more people were confirmed on Tuesday to have been infected with COVID-19 virus.

“We conducted medical tests on 450 people in the last 24 hours, with 31 people testing positive for COVID-19,” according to the ministry.

“We declare nine people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized have recovered,” said Salah Banoita Tourab, Djiboutian health minister said in a press statement.

Djibouti confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

Djibouti, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, hosts a number of foreign military bases and is the main sea outlet for landlocked Ethiopia.