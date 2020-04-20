Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises past 47,000

MOSCOW

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose 4,268 to 47,121, authorities said on Sunday.

The number of fatalities topped 400, while 44 people died over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 405, the country’s emergency team said in a statement.

With 155 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries reached 3,446, it added.

Nearly half of the new patients – 45.3% – are asymptomatic, but were diagnosed through testing.

The capital Moscow remains the worst-hit area, with 2,026 new cases and a total of 25,350 coronavirus patients.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 165,000, with total infections exceeding 2.4 million, while near 629,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.