Number of coronavirus cases in the world reaches 20 million as deaths hit 733,103

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million.

The total number of global coronavirus deaths stands at 733,103, according to experts at Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, whose aggregated tally has become the main reference for monitoring the disease.

The UK has 313,390 cases according to the university, putting it 12th on the list, just behind Spain.

The US has suffered the most deaths at 163,331, while there have been 101,000 in Brazil, 52,000 in Mexico, 46,611 in the UK and more than 44,000 in India.

It comes after the World Health Organisation said the global death toll from Covid-19 will surpass 750,000 this week.

The grim milestones come as the global health body praised the UK and France for “strong and precise measures” to stamp out the virus.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, also urged countries to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus.

He told a virtual press briefing prior to the latest death toll announcement: “This week we will reach 20 million registered cases of Covid-19 and 750,000 deaths.

“Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering. Every life lost matters.”

He added: “Countries like France, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Italy, and the UK had major outbreaks of the virus but when they took action, they were able to suppress it.

“Many countries globally are now using all the tools at their disposal to tackle any new spikes.

“Over the last few days, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put areas of northern England under stay-at-home notifications, as clusters of cases were identified.

“In France, President Macron introduced compulsory masking in busy outdoor spaces of Paris in response to an increase in cases.

“Strong and precise measures like these, in combination with utilising every tool at our disposal, are key to preventing any resurgence in disease and allowing societies to be reopened safely.”

It comes as California’s top public health officer has resigned following data-collection failures that led to an undercount of coronavirus cases as the state was reporting a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

Dr Sonia Angell offered in a letter to step down as the director of the Department of Public Health over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Australia’s second-most populous state reported a small rise in new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to send the city of Melbourne back into lockdown.

Victoria state detected 331 new COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, compared with 322 infections and the same number of fatalities a day earlier, health officials said.

Daily infections in Victoria peaked at 725 on August 5 and have been trending lower in recent days, following the imposition of a hard lockdown in Melbourne on July 19.