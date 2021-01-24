Number of COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia up by 417 to 133,298

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia rose to 133,298 after 417 new cases were reported, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday evening.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country reached 2,063 as of Saturday evening, including three new deaths reported during the last 24-hour period, the ministry said.

Some 118,730 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, including 217 over the last 24 hours, while 12,503 cases are active and 239 patients are in severe condition, it said.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the eastern African region.

The government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The country has so far conducted 1,913,618 COVID-19 tests, including 5,085 during the past 24-hour period, according to the ministry. Enditem