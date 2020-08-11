Number of COVID-19 cases in U.S. Texas over 500,000

HOUSTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. state of Texas surpassed 500,000 on Tuesday as hospitalizations dropped.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, as of Tuesday there are 500,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 8,913 more cases than that of Monday. The death toll reached 8,710.

Official figure also showed that there were 7,304 people hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Aug. 10. The hospitalizations dropped to their lowest level since early July.

Though figures look better, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday that the pandemic has not left the state.

“COVID-19 still spreads across this region and across the country just as fast as it did in July,” he said.

Abbott said the only way to reduce the spread was to continue to follow the practices such as wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home and washing hands. Enditem