Number of COVID-19 cases outside China tops 10,000: WHO

GENEVA, March 3 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of China has reached 10,566.

The latest statistics showed that 1,792 new confirmed cases were reported outside of China, bringing the total to more than 10,000 for the first time.

The organization also said there have been confirmed cases in 72 countries outside of China with 166 deaths.

The international health agency issues daily report of confirmed cases across the world based on information released by countries worldwide.