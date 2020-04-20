Number of COVID-19 infections tops 100 in Myanmar

YANGON, April 19 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 107 in Myanmar, with 9 more confirmed cases reported on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Of the newly confirmed cases, all patients are from Yangon region with no travel history in the past 14 days but were in close contact with previously confirmed patients.

Myanmar has reported five deaths of COVID-19 as of Saturday since the highly infectious disease was first detected in the country on March 23.

Nighttime curfews have been imposed in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon and Mandalay regions on Saturday amid the fears of COVID-19 spread.

According to a statement by the Health and Sports Ministry, the government has banned gatherings of five people and above in the country, as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.