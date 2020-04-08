Number of COVID-19 patients in Taiwan rises to 376

TAIPEI, April 7 (Xinhua) — The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by three to 376, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said Tuesday.

The new patients, one man and two women, were believed to have contracted the virus during their trips in Europe and the United States, the agency said in a press release.

Among the island’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, 324 were imported. A total of 61 confirmed patients have recovered, and five died.

The agency announced in another press release that more efforts will be made to pool medical resources across the island and enhance disease control inside medical institutions.

As of April 3, there were about 970 beds in negative pressure isolation wards across the island and more than 9,900 ventilators, according to the agency.