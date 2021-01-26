Number of foreigner arrivals in Albania down by 58.5 pct in 2020

TIRANA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The number of arrivals of foreign nationals in Albania in 2020 decreased by 58.5 percent year-on-year, the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) reported on Monday.

According to INSTAT data, arrivals of foreign nationals to Albania were 2,657,818 during 2020 while the number of arrivals of Albanian nationals in the country were 2,761,599.

The total number of arrivals including foreign and Albanian nationals in Albania in 2020 was 5,419,417, decreasing by 55.2 percent year-on-year.

A total of 442,966 arrivals of both foreign and Albanian nationals were registered in the country in the month of December 2020, a 50.7 percent decrease year-on-year.

In 2020, arrivals in Albania from Spain were down by 90.3 percent year-on-year, the highest decrease, INSTAT reported.

The arrivals of both foreign and Albanian nationals were influenced negatively in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to Albanian Telegraphic Agency. Enditem