Number of health visitors to help new mums plummets since 2015

The number of health visitors to help new mums has plummeted since 2015, new figures show.

There were 10,236 full-time equivalent health visitors in hospital trusts and clinical commissioning groups in September 2015.

But campaigners and experts sounded the alarm as that has fallen every year since – hitting just 6,828 in March 2020.

The figures do not include staff working in primary care, general practitioner surgeries, local authorities or other providers.

Health visitors visit new mums at home and in children’s centres, surgeries and community centres to provide a safety net.

But local councils were handed responsibility over health visitors in 2015 – at the same time as public health budget cuts.

The number of full-time equivalents fell each year to 9.521 in 2016, 8,497 in 2017, 7,884 in 2018 and 7,063 in 2019.

The Institute of Health Visiting has warned 48% of health visitors feel so stretched that they fear a tragedy where they work.

Director Cheryll Adams said the cuts could leave “vulnerable children locked up at home” forgotten in the coronavirus crisis.

She said the “main reason” for the drop in staff was public health budget cuts, which have left a “postcode lottery” across England.

She added the real picture since March may be far worse, as many visitors have been redeployed to other nursing roles.

“Those colleagues left behind obviously had larger caseloads – but they couldn’t just do their visiting as normal,” she said.

“With Covid, there was so much focus on sick patients that it was only afterwards people started to think, what about those vulnerable children locked up at home?”

Ian Hudspeth of the Local Government Association, which represents councils, also blamed public health budget cuts.

He said: “We face a serious shortfall in the number of health visitors, which has to be filled if we are to continue to meet the needs of families in our local communities.

“These figures also do not include all those employed directly by councils or independent providers, but it is clear that councils are struggling to recruit and retain the health visitors they need.”

Lib Dem MP Daisy Cooper, who obtained the figures, said: “Health visitors do vital and unique work to support mothers and those children most at-risk.

“But the Conservatives have presided over cuts that have reduced NHS health visitors by a third.

“By cutting such vital preventative services, the Government is not only letting vulnerable children down but costing the taxpayer more in the long-run.”