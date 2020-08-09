Number of injuries in Beirut’s protests rises to 238

BEIRUT, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) announced on Saturday that the number of injuries in Beirut’s protests has grown to 238.

LRC said 63 of the injured were sent to hospitals while 175 were offered treatment at the scene, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands took to streets in downtown Beirut in anti-government protests that demand the overhaul of the political system, days after massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others.

The protesters were trying to break into the parliament, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse them.

In response, they threw stones at security forces and tried to remove barbed wires in an attempt to get closer to the parliament.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over the capital city.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate that has been stored in the warehouse at Port of Beirut since 2014 may have caused the deadly explosions. Enditem