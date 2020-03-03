Number of int’l nurses in Germany nearly doubled within two years

BERLIN, March 2 (Xinhua) — The number of international nurses in Germany nearly doubled from 5,600 in 2016 to 10,350 in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday.

In 2018, 36,400 international professional qualifications had been recognized by German authorities with 28.5 percent of them being nurses.

The most frequently recognized qualifications were for nurses from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, the Philippines as well as from Albania, with between 1,000 and 2,000 nurses coming from each country to Germany.

Jobs in the health and nursing sector in Germany are among the occupations defined by Germany’s Federal Employment Agency (BA) as being in short supply. At the end of last year, the German government passed the so-called Specialist Immigration Act in order to tackle the shortage of skilled nurses in the German health system.

Scheduled to come into effect in March, the Specialist Immigration Act was designed to make it easier for qualified workers across all sectors, including nurses, from non-EU countries to move to Germany and to further simplify access to the German labor market.

The new law is also aiming to attract doctors with an international qualification to the German health care system. Between 2016 and 2018, the number of recognized international doctors in Germany, most of them from Syria, had increased from 5,700 to 7,300.