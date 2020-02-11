Number of newly-built residential buildings, dwellings rises in Bulgaria in Q4

SOFIA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The number of newly-built residential buildings and dwellings in Bulgaria increased respectively by 46.4 percent and 88.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, official data showed on Friday.

According to preliminary data of the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI), in the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of newly built residential buildings was 1,057 and newly built dwellings in them numbered 4,474.

The number in Sofia is the highest — 129 residential buildings with 881 dwellings, followed by Varna — 128 residential buildings with 699 dwellings, and Blagoevgrad — 104 buildings with 309 dwellings in them, the NSI said.

It also said that 38.2 percent of the newly-built dwellings were with three rooms, followed by those with two rooms at 37.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the average useful floor space of a newly-built dwelling decreased from 98.1 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 94.4 square meters in the same quarter of 2019, the statistics showed.