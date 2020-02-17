Number of women and girls killed in England and Wales soars by nearly 10 per cent

The number of women and girls killed in England and Wales soared by nearly 10 per cent in a year to its highest level in more than a decade, official figures show.

Some 241 females were victims of murder, manslaughter or infanticide in the 12 months to March 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rise from 220 the previous year is the second annual increase and the highest number since the year ending March 2006, when there were also 241.

Almost half (48 per cent) of the adult women were killed in a domestic homicide – an increase of 12 to 99 (14 per cent) from the year to March 2018.

Shockingly, 14 female babies under the age of one and 13 female children aged between one and four were homicide victims in that same time.

These are the highest numbers since the same period in 2008 to 2009, when six female babies and eight children aged between one and four were killed.

In total, 50 girls and young women aged 24 and under were killed in the past year.

Labour MP Jess Phillips described the figures as ‘horrendous’, but said they were ‘no surprise whatsoever’ in light of cuts to public services over the years.

She said: ‘In a week where the Government has shown it can quickly act to change legislation where the risk of homicide is prevalent, I have no idea why the same level of urgency is never given for murders of women and girls.

‘When you degrade the escape routes, when you make women poorer, when you cut the council budgets for vulnerable children, when you reduce the police and increase the number of perpetrators released under investigation, you endanger women and children.’

The ONS report said female victims were most likely to be killed in or around a home, accounting for 71 per cent (170) of offences.

And the suspect was a partner or ex-partner in nearly four in 10 (38 per cent, or 80) killings of adult women, up 17 from 63 the previous year, but similar to the average of 82 a year over the last decade.

One of those victims was Kay Richardson, 49, who was beaten and strangled to death by her estranged husband Alan Martin, 53, in September 2018.

End Violence Against Women Coalition director Sarah Green said: ‘This rise in domestic violence murders is extremely worrying.

‘We need an urgent, detailed examination of every case and what failings they have in common.’

Alex Mayes, of charity Victim Support, said: ‘It is deeply disturbing to see that more women are being killed, in part due to a rise in homicides as a result of domestic abuse.

‘Working with the families bereaved by murder and manslaughter, we know that the impact of these crimes is devastating to both families and communities.

‘These statistics highlight the fatal impact of domestic abuse, and show how much more needs to be done to tackle abuse and keep victims safe.’

Homeless charity Crisis is calling for the Government to guarantee a safe home for anyone fleeing domestic violence in the forthcoming Domestic Abuse Bill.

Hannah Gousy, head of policy and external affairs at Crisis, said: ‘These figures are a devastating reminder of why it’s so important for women experiencing domestic violence to have somewhere safe to escape to, and how our continued failure to act is having fatal consequences.

‘We know that leaving an abuser can be one of the most dangerous times, but currently we’re leaving women with no option but to return to the very place and person they were trying to flee from, because they have nowhere else to go.

‘This is truly shameful, we can and must do better than this.’

There were 662 separate homicide incidents in the 12 months to March 2019 – up 3% from the 644 the previous year and the highest since 2008, when there were 712.

Overall, there were 671 victims of homicide, 33 or 5 per cent fewer than the previous year – the first fall since 2015.

However, this was partly due to those killed in the London and Manchester terror attacks and the Shoreham air crash being included in the 2018 figures.

The ONS said the drop in offences recorded in the 12-month period was driven by a fall in male victims, which dropped 11%, from 484 to 429.

But the majority of victims, just under two thirds (64 per cent), were male and just over a third (36 per cent) were female.

The most common method of killing continued to be stabbing, with 259 homicides committed with a sharp instrument, down 8 per cent, with a fall of 23 offences, on the previous year.

An abusive husband was given the keys to his house back by police before he bludgeoned his estranged wife to death.

Kay Martin, 49, had suffered at least 12 incidents of domestic abuse in the last seven years and had most recently made a complaint of rape and domestic assault against husband Alan.

Officers from Northumbria Police returned Alan Martin’s keys to their home after they questioned him about the alleged rape.

Just 13 days later, Martin, 53, defied a court order and let himself into their home in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, where he waited for Mrs Martin to return.

Mrs Martin, a care worker, had obtained a non-molestation order against her husband through the family court.

Martin, a bricklayer, bludgeoned his wife over the head before strangling her. He was found hanged, having killed himself, when police arrived at the property.

Sunderland Coroner Derek Winter said he would write to Home Secretary Priti Patel, calling for greater protection to victims of domestic violence after their attackers are released under investigation.

Police did not apply for a Domestic Violence Protection Order in Martin’s case.

The police’s actions leading up to Mrs Martin’s death were reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Sunderland Coroner’s Court heard.

No action was taken against any officer but the IOPC commented that ‘the wisdom of returning the keys to Alan Martin should be looked at’.

Mrs Martin was forced to make her own safeguarding arrangements and was granted a non-molestation order, two days before she was killed.

Martin had been living at a separate address but paid no attention to the court order.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance at around 10pm on September 20.

Mrs Martin was found in the bedroom. Her skull had four depression fractures and an electrical cable was fastened tightly around her neck. Martin killed himself just feet from where he murdered his wife.