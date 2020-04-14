Nurse, 21, says she has already written her will as she fears for her life on coronavirus frontline 

A young nurse on the COVID-19 frontline has told how she has written her will because she fears she could die from the killer virus

Kate O’Flaherty said she has told her boyfriend where to find it if she was to fall ill.

In an open letter to a nation on lockdown, the 21-year-old said: ‘If you’re finding it hard to put yourself in the shoes of healthcare workers right now. I’ll try my best to paint you a picture – I wrote my will the other day.

‘I stashed it away in my room and told my boyfriend where it is in case anything happens to me on the frontline. I am 21.’

The healthcare worker must wait until after lockdown for two witness signatures – which will validate the document.

It comes after Farewill offered free wills – which normally cost £90 – to NHS workers after a spike in visits to its website.

‘It’s a terrifying time for us all, where even the most experienced of us are learning something new.

‘This time last year, nurses were on strike to no avail. This year, we are being deemed heroes.’

Anxious Kate, of Dublin, added: ‘We don’t want you to call us your heroes. We don’t want you to clap for us on your doorstep.

‘We want you to fight with us, to ensure that nurses, student nurses, carers and anyone else in a nursing profession gets the treatment and the pay that they deserve.

‘We need everyone to pull together, we need everyone to fight for the nurse in their lives.’

Social media users have shared their support for the nurse who is thinking about her end-of-life.

Muireann O’Connell wrote: ‘Jesus, Kate, that’s hard reading so I can’t imagine what it’s like being the one living it. I hope you’re doing ok.’

Janica added: ‘Oh Kate, that is a horrible thing to contemplate at 21. I am so sorry lovely that you have to contemplate that.

‘We are eternally grateful to our health workers, to our essential workers. I think about you all everyday going into the front line. Be safe, be well pet.’

Laura added: ‘Sh*t babe. We thank you and God will be looking over your beautiful back.’

Lillie added: ‘I’m so sorry the government has failed you like this and you have my support. I’m praying you’ll be safe x.’

It comes just days after two young nurses died after contracting the deadly virus while working on the frontline.

Mother-of-three Areema Nasreen, 36, has become the youngest NHS worker to die from Covid-19.

There are now 51,608 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death total has topped 5,000.