Nurse, 70, was beaten to death on her way to work by a homeless man before dying in the hospital where she had worked for 38 years.

A NURSE has died at the hospital where she had worked for 38 years after being beaten to death by a homeless man, according to police.

Sandra Shells, 70, died on Sunday at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center from her injuries.

On Thursday, she was assaulted while waiting for a bus to Union Station, where she worked.

Kerry Bell, a 48-year-old homeless man, has been arrested in connection with the fatal incident.

Shells was punched and fell to the ground shortly after 5 a.m., sustaining a fractured skull.

Bell, who has a long criminal history, was discovered nearby sleeping.

After being arrested for assault in the unprovoked attack, he is now facing murder charges.

Shell’s death was described by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore as “a tragic and senseless murder.”

“We can and must do better,” he said, adding that it was “directly linked to the failure of this Nation’s mental health resources.”

This victim lived her life for the benefit of others.

“We are lagging behind.”

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” said LA County-USC Medical Center in a statement.

“Throughout her 38-year career at LAC(plus)USC, Sandra Shells will be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and community.”

“Sandra worked tirelessly and selflessly to keep her patients safe and healthy, and she will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and giving nurse with a helpful and thoughtful nature who was well-liked by both colleagues and patients.”

“There will never be enough words to express our gratitude for her extraordinary efforts and commitment.”

“It is unacceptable for Metro bus riders to be vulnerable to this type of violence,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

“Our critical workers, such as this county nurse, frequently use public transportation at odd hours and can become easy targets for violent actors.”

Shells was hailed as a “hero” by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who said he “helped save countless lives” during the pandemic.

Many residents in LA are fearful after a recent spate of crimes, with some telling The Sun that they are concerned for their safety.

Following a spate of so-called “follow-home robberies” in the city, the LAPD admitted last November that there is an “ongoing crime trend.”

A wave of violent street robberies and brazen smash-and-grab raids on high-end retail outlets have also rocked the city.

