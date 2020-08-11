Nurse returns to work in hospital that saved her after fighting for her life in intensive care against Covid-19

A NURSE who spent two weeks in intensive care fighting for her life against ­Covid-19 has returned to work at the hospital which saved her.

Millie Magadlela, 59, was put on a ventilator as colleagues at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, prayed for her.

After four months recovering at home, married mum-of-two Millie, a nurse of 39 years, said: “I’m thrilled to be back.

“It’s given a huge boost for my mental, physical and emotional health. Although a bit apprehensive about how my first day back would be, I can say it’s been lovely to get back into a routine and I’ve loved seeing all my colleagues and friends.

“They were all so happy to see me back, saying ‘You look amazing’. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me before and during my illness.”

The trust’s medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said: “We are thrilled. Millie is a highly valued and skilled nurse. The whole Trust joins me in welcoming her home.”

Millie added: “I had a warm welcome on the ward by everyone.

“That made my day and my anxiety started to ease and I became more relaxed.”

