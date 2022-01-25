Nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital are planning a strike, claiming they have been “pushed to the breaking point.”

Nurses are going on strike at a hospital in Pennsylvania, claiming they’ve been ‘pushed to the breaking point.’

Nurse anesthetists who intubate COVID-19 patients, among other things, have had “enough” of working conditions and staffing at a Pennsylvania hospital.

As a result, they’ll strike.

Nurse anesthetists employed by Capital Anesthesia Solutions and working at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital unanimously approved a one-day strike for February.

According to a news release, the Wyoming Valley Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Association blamed its employer’s “inability” to attract and retain certified nurse anesthetists.

Understaffing has pushed them to the breaking point, according to the association, and they’ve been forced to do more with much less.

Since April 2021, the union has been negotiating a contract with Capital Anesthesia Solutions, with staff recruitment and retention at the forefront of discussions.

The union voted on Friday to authorize the one-day strike.

“We simply cannot afford any more CRNAs to be lost.”

Since Capital came in August 2020, we’ve lost seven due to resignations, and we’re down to 17,” Anne Marie Micikas, president of the WV CRNAA, was quoted by the Citizens Voice as saying.

“As nurse anesthetists, we are with our patients for every breath and every procedure that necessitates anesthesia.”

Our responsibilities have grown to include regional pain blocks and epidurals.

Every COVID patient receives an intubation.

We’re working with a small team and trying to accomplish more with less.”

When the previous anesthesia contractor left due to a dispute over unpaid bills, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital hired Capital Anesthesia Solutions, an Ohio-based anesthesia contractor, in August 2020.

The union, on the other hand, claims that the arrangement benefits nurse anesthetists and their patients.

“As a result of…, we’re losing people.”

