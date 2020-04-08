Nurses important in China’s fight against COVID-19: official

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — Professional Chinese nurses played an important role in curing patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), especially in treating severe cases, said a Chinese official Tuesday.

In the treatment of severe cases, nurses’ observation and operation on the patients, as well as cooperation with doctors, is crucial in improving the recovery rate and reducing mortality, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Noting China’s efforts in training more nurses and strengthening their competence, Guo said that China had 4.45 million nursing workers in 2019, up 350,000 than the year before.

She also highlighted nurses’ roles in promoting caring of the elderly and hospice care and their increasing international exchange and cooperation.