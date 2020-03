Nurse Chong Ya, born in the 1980s, walks quickly to a patient at the makeshift Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, March 20, 2020. In the severe case medical department of the makeshift Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital, 50 nurses, most of who are women born in the 1980s and 1990s, show no fear of the coronavirus and stick to their posts. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)