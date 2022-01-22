Nusrat Ghani, a Tory MP, claims she was fired because of her “Muslimness.”

Nusrat Ghani, a Conservative MP, claims she was fired because of her “Muslimness.”

She was told in a briefing with No 10 whips that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable,” according to the Wealden MP.

Following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor, the Wealden MP lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said she was told in a post-meeting briefing with the whips that her “Muslimness” had been brought up at a meeting in Downing Street.

“I felt as if I had been punched in the stomach.”

She described herself as “humiliated and powerless.”

“I was told that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue’ during the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street, that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable, and that there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party because I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations.’

“When I questioned whether this was acceptable in any way and stated that there was little I could do about my identity, I was forced to listen to a monologue about how difficult it was to define when people were being racist and that the party didn’t have a problem and that I needed to do more to defend it.”

“It was clear to me that, because of my background and faith, the whips and No 10 held me to a higher standard of loyalty than others.”

Her remarks come as the whips’ office comes under fire for allegedly using intimidation and blackmail to pressure MPs seeking to depose Boris Johnson.

William Wragg, the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, the senior Tory who first raised the issue, praised Ms Ghani’s bravery in speaking out.

“Nus has shown great courage in speaking up.

I was horrified to hear about her ordeal.

He tweeted, “She shows such strength and integrity in supporting others.”

“I am honored to call her a friend and coworker.

“We need to make a change.”

Mr. Wragg is scheduled to meet with a to discuss his claims.

I was fired for my ‘Muslimness’ claims Tory MP Nusrat Ghani