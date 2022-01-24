Nusrat Ghani’s allegations of Islamophobia in my party make me sad, but we Conservatives must root it out.

Nusrat Ghani’s allegations of Islamophobia in my party make me sad, but we Conservatives must combat it.

It’s upsetting to hear claims of narrow or non-inclusive minds; we need to get as close to zero-racism as possible.

My Conservative Party colleague Nusrat Ghani MP recently claimed that she was removed from her ministerial position at the start of the pandemic because of her “Muslimness.”

We urgently require a thorough investigation, as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi have demanded.

The Singh Investigation was launched in 2019 to look into anti-Muslim sentiment within the Conservative Party, and it resulted in a six-month report that concluded in May 2021: “The Conservative Party has a long history of allowing all to succeed regardless of background.”

It is part of our political identity that everyone should have an equal chance to succeed, and that our Party should be a welcoming environment free of prejudice and discrimination.”

Yet, as a Member of Parliament elected in 2019 to represent a thriving Muslim community with Pakistani and Indian Gujarati traditions, I am aware that my party, community, government, and country must do much more to make these people feel more welcome in politics and society.

We must deal openly with every serious instance of Islamophobia in the short term, while building a cohesive society in the long term.

In many ways, Bolton resembles the United Kingdom.

Bolton is Britain.

My constituency, after all, encapsulates the diversity of modern Britain’s culture, religious beliefs, and socioeconomics.

With my South Asian constituents, I occasionally joke, but very seriously, that they are more Boltonian than me because of my funny Irish accent.

This is simply true for anyone who has spent their entire life in Bolton.

Religion or skin color should not be used as a criterion.

“Mark, you understand more than most that when we first came here, or my parent’s generation, there were once signs saying ‘No Irish,'” many from the older generations of this archetypal Red Wall constituency would say to me.

Racism – or social phobias – has a tendency to spread in waves, similar to pandemics.

The Irish in the United Kingdom, Eastern Europeans, Islamophobia, and, more recently, people of East or Southeast Asian ancestry who have been targeted sporadically.

