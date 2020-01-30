Nutella high tea set to hit Sydney Tower Eye – complete with croissants, pancakes and French toast

Forget scones and cucumber sandwiches, a Nutella high tea is set to hit Australia.

The Sydney Tower Eye is offering Nutella fans a sweet dining experience featuring an assortment of chocolate hazelnut breakfast and dessert items for one day only.

For $50 per person, diners can expect an exclusive 60-minute sky-high tea surrounded by the sweeping views of the Sydney Harbour.

The tiered plates will feature desserts with a Nutella twist, including croissants, mini pancakes, fruit tarts, yoghurt and muesli pots and French toast rolls.

Another treat set to be a crowd favourite will be the Knafeh bites – a Middle Eastern dessert made with thin and crunchy noodle-like pastry and Nutella filling.

‘Plus, it wouldn’t be a high tea without scones and tea to wash all the goodness down,’ the event organisers said.

Set 250 metres above the streets of Sydney, the event, which runs between 8am to 9am, will be held on Wednesday, February 5 to mark World Nutella Day.

The high tea experience will set you back $50 and includes entry to Sydney Tower Eye, which is usually $28, plus a free, personalised jar of Nutella to take home.

Those wanting to continue their morning on a high can upgrade and add a SKYWALK experience with 360 degrees of Sydney for $35.

Diners are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to the session to make their way up to the Sydney Tower Eye Observation Deck with ample time to prepare the stomach.

Secure your spot for the ultimate early Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day date with your nearest and dearest.

For more details or bookings, please visit the website.