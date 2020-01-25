Nutritionist reveals what REALLY happens to your body when you crash diet

Well-intentioned dieters would have given up all sorts of food and drink this month nut while some diets are good for your mind and body, other regimes – such as crash diets – can have lasting negative effects.

Australian nutritionist and food author Lee Holmes has shared exactly what happens to your body 12 hours, 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours and one week after you begin a crash diet.

She also revealed the lasting effects of a crash diet, and how they can lead to all sorts of problems – from weight gain to diabetes and even bone problems.

Firstly, Lee said it pays to understand what exactly constitutes a crash diet.

‘A typical crash diet is when a person aspires to lose weight quickly and undertakes drastic measures (usually semi starvation) or an extremely low calorie intake of food to achieve rapid results,’ Lee said.

‘The short length of time makes the diet a “crash diet”.’

Whether it’s because you want to squeeze into a dress or have a summer holiday coming up, Lee said crash diets are always a bad idea.

‘You’re far better off eating the rainbow and opting for something like the Mediterranean approach to eating,’ she said.

If you’ve just begun a crash diet, chances are your body is already telling itself it’s going into starvation mode.

‘After 12 hours on a crash diet, your body will use stored energy (glycogen) as a fuel source,’ Lee said.

‘It will use this as energy and then begin to use stored fats for energy for around 16 hours.’

Lee highlighted that during this stage, you might become dehydrated if your body doesn’t have enough fluids in it.

‘This is because water is being released when you’re burning through glycogen,’ Lee said.

Just one day after beginning your crash diet, you will already be feeling the negative effects as your cortisol levels rise.

‘Because you are using up your energy stores and not replacing them by eating regularly, this can lead your body to start converting stored proteins into energy after 24 hours,’ Lee said.

The nutritionist said during this stage, your metabolism will start to slow down as the body begins burning muscle tissue for energy.

‘You may lose water weight, but your muscles will not benefit – you’re far better off eating a balanced meal and then heading to the gym to sweat it out,’ Lee said.

By the time two days have elapsed, Lee said you are officially in starvation mode.

‘At this stage, our body’s energy stores are most likely completely depleted, and as the body can’t tell the difference between food scarcity and starvation, it slows the metabolism to conserve energy,’ she explained.

‘This is where the inevitable “hitting of the wall” happens in a crash diet, due to hunger and deprivation.’

Lee said your metabolism will also slow down even further so that your body can conserve energy.

‘You’ll have intense feelings of tiredness and hunger,’ Lee said.

Three days after beginning a crash diet, your body will likely be clinging onto any fat stores it was – due to a severe lack of food.

‘Your body will be storing fat for energy usage and muscle and lean tissue are shaken down,’ Lee said.

While you might feel less hungry than you have been over the previous 72 hours, Lee said both your thyroid and brain function will be hugely affected.

‘You might feel as thought you have brain fog, while your brain searches for other sources of energy.’

If you’ve made it through an entire week of crash dieting, your body will be ‘malnourished and lacking in core nutrients’.

‘The body requires an assortment of macro and micronutrients in order for it to function effectively,’ Lee said.

‘These nutrients are needed for your body to prevent inflammation, which can lead to disease.’

The nutritionist explained that after a week, you’ll have slower recovery times from illness, a higher risk of infection and an inability to focus and concentrate.

If you’ve ever been or known a yo-yo dieter, you’ll understand that crash dieting can never be good for the body long term.

‘A crash diet can provide short-term results, but there are long-term problems with such a dramatic approach to losing weight that can affect people both mentally and physically,’ Lee said.

Crash diets on a regular basis could lead to Type 2 diabetes, the nutritionist said, as well as bad bone density, future weight gain, a slow metabolism and heart palpitations.

Lee said you could even develop cardiac stress and undernourished muscles and bones.

‘Crash diets can lead to disordered eating and a self-defeating “immortality complex’” approach to food,’ she said.

‘At the heart of our desire for happiness and fulfillment by looking a certain way or having the perfect body, is a need that’s inherently driven by fear.

‘Fear of illness, fear of loss, fear of loneliness or fear of abandonment – fear has many motives and guises and sometimes food and crash dieting is used as a control mechanism to evade the fear.’

If you are considering a crash diet, Lee recommends you think again and instead adopt a balanced approach with plenty of fresh fruit, wholegrain carbs and vegetables.

‘The thing about crash diets is that you will never be able to stay on one forever,’ Lee said.