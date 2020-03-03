Nvidia shifts conference to online-only amid health,…

March 2 – Chip supplier Nvidia Corp on Monday called off the in-person portion of its annual user conference scheduled for March 22 to 26 at the San Jose Convention Center, citing health and safety concerns as the coronavirus spreads in the United States.

The company, which supplies chips for artificial intelligence applications and video gaming graphics, said in a blog post it would hold the conference online instead. Chief Executive Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address via livestream, the company said.

Analysts had expected Nvidia to announce a new version of its products that use a more advanced chipmaking process, making the devices more powerful.

Nvidia said attendees who paid for a conference pass would receive a full refund, according to its blog post. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Chris Reese)