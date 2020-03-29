NW China province donates medical supplies to foreign cities

LANZHOU, March 29 (Xinhua) — A batch of medical supplies donated by Yongchang County in northwest China’s Gansu Province is on its way to aid the city of Bra in Italy to fight the novel coronavirus, according to the Foreign Affairs Office of Gansu Province.

The supplies, including 20,000 surgical masks, 2,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 200 protective suits, were the latest in a series of donations that Gansu made in March.

The province has sent 2,000 protective suits and 20,000 face masks to Qom, Iran, and a batch of 20,000 protective suits, 20,000 KN95 respirator masks and 140,000 disposable masks to Navarre in Spain and Alba in Romania.

“When we suffered from the epidemic outbreak, many foreign countries offered support to us. It’s our turn to help them,” said Zhang Baojun, director of the office in Gansu.