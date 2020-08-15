NW China’s Qinghai channels funds to support tourism recovery

XINING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Qinghai Province has allocated special funds worth 250 million yuan (about 36 million U.S. dollars) for its cultural and tourist industries since their resumption, the local government said.

A total of 121 cultural and tourism enterprises received 15.8 million yuan, while 49 major projects of these industries received 125 million yuan, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.

From January to July, Qinghai’s tourist number and revenue both dwindled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

After travel agencies in China were greenlighted on July 14 to resume inter-provincial group tours, Qinghai’s cultural and tourist market has quickly heated up. As of Aug. 10, all cultural centers, libraries, museums, popular restaurants, travel agencies and A-level tourist attractions have resumed operation.

As the epidemic wanes, domestic tourists would seek safe and healthy travel options, and Qinghai is one of the preferred destinations thanks to its clean air and natural beauty, said Ma Jingang, with the provincial culture and tourism department. Enditem