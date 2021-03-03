NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate 6.13 pct, new cases 3,358: mayor

NEW YORK, March 1 (Xinhua) — New York City’s latest COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average reached 6.13 percent, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday. He didn’t announce such percentage on Sunday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 233 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus were 3,358, adding that “If you’re eligible to get vaccinated, go to http://nyc.gov/vax4nyc, and anyone can get tested for free.”

During his press conference held on Monday, the mayor said that the city was closing in on 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations and had a goal of getting 5 million city residents vaccinated by June.

In addition, he said that New York State-run vaccination sites were not effectively getting the vaccine where it needed to go. It had been found at the Javits Center that 42 percent of doses were going to non-city residents. At the Aqueduct Racetrack, 75 percent of doses had been going to non-city residents.

“I want everyone to get vaccinated, everyone in the tri-state area, everyone in the suburbs to get vaccinated. We are all in this together. We all connect with each other. But, I want to be clear in terms of New York City these sites do not perform what we hoped to see, which was more and more focus on equity,” he added.

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 29,332 and the confirmed cases 711,499 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem