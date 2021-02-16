NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 6.97 pct, new cases 2,610: mayor

NEW YORK, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 6.97 percent, compared with 7.4 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 255 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 2,610. “Start this week off right: get tested for COVID-19.”

Last week, the mayor announced a three-pronged plan to vaccinate homebound seniors and the essential frontline home care workers who care for them.

The city said earlier that it would launch on-site senior vaccination clinics this week and, with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, stand up a vaccination drive for homebound seniors.

To minimize risk for homebound seniors throughout the month of February, the city aims to vaccinate 25,000 home health aides over the next month, offering dedicated appointments in the areas where they live and work.

“We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “Now, we are bringing vaccines to seniors right in their communities, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most.”

As of Sunday afternoon, coronavirus deaths added up to 28,270 and confirmed cases 658,108 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem