NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 7.4 pct, new cases 3,499: mayor

NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 7.4 percent, compared with 7.53 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 264 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 3,499, adding that “Keep up the fight. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Get tested.”

As Sunday is Valentine’s Day, the mayor also tweeted that “It will be different this year, but LOVE is still an action word.”

“LOVE means checking in on people in your life. LOVE means wearing a face covering to protect your fellow New Yorkers. LOVE means getting tested to protect yourself and your family,” he added.

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 28,193 and the confirmed cases 653,986 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem