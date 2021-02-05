NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 8.09 pct, new cases 4,009: mayor

NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.09 percent, compared with 8.2 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 230 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 4,009, adding that “We’re watching our indicators very carefully, particularly in light of the new variant strains & preparing for any new challenges.”

As the mayor announced on Tuesday after two days of heavy snowstorm, in-person learning resumed on Wednesday in the city, but alternate side parking is suspended through Saturday.

De Blasio told his press conference on Wednesday that total snowfall in the past days piled up to 17.4 inches, the biggest snowstorm since 2016 in the city.

Altogether 837,292 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the city, most vaccination sites reopened on Wednesday, and new guidelines expanded vaccine eligibility to restaurant workers, taxi drivers and individuals in developmentally disabled facilities, he added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 27,298 and the confirmed cases 607,763 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem