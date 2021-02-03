NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 8.2 pct, new cases up to 4,585: mayor

NEW YORK, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.2 percent, compared with 8.26 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 206 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 4,585. “Today’s as good a day as any to stay home as much as possible. Wash your hands, practice social distancing and wear your mask.”

“We can officially report that we’ve administered 823,670 #COVID19 vaccine doses. That’s more than the population of Seattle. We’ve proven we can deliver this vaccine to our people. We have the infrastructure and the staff,” he said in another tweet. “We need more supply.”

A heavy snowstorm started to hit New York Sunday night. A state of emergency was issued for 44 counties across New York, including NYC. Due to the inclement weather, vaccine appointments at five mass vaccination sites and six pop-up vaccine sites for Monday were rescheduled for later this week.

As the storm stopped late Monday, “in-person learning will resume tomorrow, February 3. Alternate side parking is suspended through Saturday, February 6. Trash collection will resume as soon as snow operations allow. Open restaurants resume at 3 PM today,” the mayor announced on Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, coronavirus deaths added up to 27,226 and confirmed cases 603,571 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem