NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 8.34 pct, new cases 4,533: mayor

NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.34 percent, compared with 8.57 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 254 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 4,533, adding that “Stick with what works: avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently and wear your mask.”

Late Saturday, the mayor tweeted that “We’re ready for millions more #COVID19 vaccine doses in New York City. We have large-scale vaccination sites in some of our hardest-hit neighborhoods. We have thousands of health care workers ready to administer the shots. We need the supply.”

A major winter storm will hit the city around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. The snow is expected to pile up as high as 14 to 16 inches and to continue through to Tuesday morning.

“School will be all remote learning tomorrow. Alternate side parking is cancelled Monday and Tuesday. Open Restaurants are closed Monday,” de Blasio also tweeted on Sunday.

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 27,042 and the confirmed cases 594,359 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem