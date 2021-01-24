NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 9 pct, new cases up to 4,588: mayor

NEW YORK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 9 percent, compared with 9.03 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 293 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 4,588, adding that “It’s a cold Saturday so if you do need to go outside, bundle up, wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.”

On Friday, de Blasio tweeted that “New York City vaccinated more people than the population of Salt Lake City last week. We’re burning through our supply.”

“We need more doses IMMEDIATELY so we can protect the most vulnerable residents in our city. We need more doses so we can fight back,” added the mayor.

As of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 26,398 and the confirmed cases 549,106 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem