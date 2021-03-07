NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 6.40 pct, new cases down to 3,270: mayor

NEW YORK, March 4 (Xinhua) — New York City’s latest COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average reached 6.40 percent, compared with 6.30 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 212 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus were 3,270. “We are not out of the woods, but this is a strong sign we’re on the road to recovery.”

Earlier on Thursday, de Blasio tweeted, “The #JohnsonandJohnson vaccine has arrived in New York City!”

NYC Mayor’s Office tweeted that the city “has (so far) administered 2,104,004 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine!”

As of Wednesday night, coronavirus deaths added up to 29,564 and confirmed cases 722,434 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem