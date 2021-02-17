NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 7.07 pct, new cases 3,668: mayor

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went up to 7.07 percent, compared with 6.97 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 213 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 3,668.

NYC recorded its best week ever last week for COVID-19 vaccinations, with 317,227 vaccinations administered, a record for one week, the mayor said at his press conference on Tuesday. On one day alone, 55,339 shots were given, setting a single-day record.

In all, 1,336,382 doses have been administered in the city since the vaccine rollout began in December, and more than 10 percent of adults in NYC have received at least one shot, according to the mayor.

Still, he said, “We need our fair share of vaccine. We are not getting our fair share of vaccine. We’ve got about 45 percent of the state’s vaccine sent to New York City, when we are performing about 53 percent of the vaccinations.”

As of Monday afternoon, coronavirus deaths added up to 28,341 and confirmed cases 661,563 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem