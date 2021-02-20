NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 7.17 pct, new cases 3,216: mayor

NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went up to 7.17 percent, compared with 7.04 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 262 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 3,216, adding that “We have a lot of work to do — but we NEED more COVID-19 vaccine supply to get back on track.”

In another tweet, the mayor once again stressed the short supply of COVID-19 vaccine, saying that “New York City won’t recover without it — and if we don’t recover, our country won’t recover.”

Meanwhile, he said, because of lack of supplies and delays in delivery from weather, “we had to postpone opening new #COVID19 vaccination sites. Now let’s get the doses we need.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 28,493 and the confirmed cases 668,341 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem