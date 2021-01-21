NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 8.53 pct, new cases down to 4,692: mayor

NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went up to 8.53 percent, compared with 8.23 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 284 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 4,692, adding that “We’ve been committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our city from #COVID19 since day one.”

“Our goal: vaccinate 50,000 @NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority) seniors. NYCHA residents are the backbone of our city and we’re fighting for them,” he added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 26,161 and the confirmed cases 531,007 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem