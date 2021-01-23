NYC COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 8.83 pct, new cases down to 4,541: mayor

NEW YORK, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — New York City’s COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went up to 8.83 percent, compared with 8.53 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 257 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 4,541, adding that “We need more vaccines, but we also need to keep practicing social distancing, keep getting tested and wear your mask.”

The city “hit half a million COVID-19 vaccinations” and was “running low on doses,” according to the mayor on Wednesday.

“We’ve had to reschedule thousands of appointments this week due to lack of supply. Let us use our second doses in reserve so we can keep saving lives,” he added.

Meanwhile at his press conference on Wednesday, de Blasio said that the city had canceled 23,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week due to its dwindling supply of shots, but the appointments could be rescheduled if the city were allowed to use its supply of about 65,000 vaccine doses currently reserved for second doses.

As of Thursday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 26,249 and the confirmed cases 537,601 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem