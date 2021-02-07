NYC health commissioner has COVID-19 with mild symptoms

NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“In New York City and across the country, COVID continues to circulate in our communities, and all of us are potentially exposed to the virus. A testament to this fact is that I recently got tested and received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19,” Chokshi said in a statement.

The health commissioner said he has mild, but manageable symptoms. The city’s Test and Trace Corps has been notified and will alert anyone who was potentially exposed, according to Chokshi.

“This is a reminder — if we ever needed one — that COVID is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill,” the health commissioner added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that “COVID is everywhere around us,” and “Chokshi has been doing absolutely amazing work and grueling work protecting all of us, but we’re all human beings. There’s the possibility that COVID can reach us. It doesn’t change the overall reality.”

Following the health commissioner’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the mayor was questioned about why he and his top officials had not been vaccinated.

“I think it is incumbent upon all of us who do not yet meet the criteria to defer to those in greater need,” the mayor said. “I don’t want to get a vaccination when a senior citizen could be getting that vaccination or a first responder could be getting that vaccination.”

Chokshi was announced as New York City’s health commissioner in August, taking the helm in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic following the resignation of Oxiris Barbot.

Chokshi, a primary care physician at Bellevue Hospital and associate professor at the NYU School of Medicine, has served in leadership roles at NYC Health+ Hospitals over the past six years.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus deaths added up to 27,298 and the confirmed cases 607,763 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem